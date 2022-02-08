Dufil Prima to gift consumers N100m in ‘I Love My Indomie’ campaign

Dufil Prima, makers of Indomie Noodles, the leading instant noodles brand in Nigeria, has kicked off the year with a consumer-centric campaign aimed at rewarding consumers that are resident in South-West Nigeria.

The campaign, tagged ‘I Love My Indomie,’ which commenced on Monday, January 10, 2022, is available for consumers of Indomie Chicken Flavour, and it enables them to enjoy their delicious Chicken Flavoured noodles, and also win big.

According to Dufil, the campaign starts with the consumer buying and consuming Indomie Chicken Flavour but rather than disposing of the wrappers, he or she will look inside for letters to form the sentence, ‘I Love My Indomie’.

Commenting on the campaign, Tope Ashiwaju, group corporate communications and event manager, said the company knows how much the consumers love Indomie noodles, which is evident when a family gathers to have a delicious meal of Indomie.

“We are using this campaign to reward this unwavering loyalty shown by our consumers over the years. We are doing this at the beginning of the year when everyone is hopeful and desirous of something special to position them for a delicious 2022,” he said

Ashiwaju said that consumers are expected to take a photo of their correctly spelt ‘I Love My Indomie’ and send it to the designated WhatsApp helpline – 08077009000 while Indomie will send a team to visit, verify the wrappers, and award cash prizes to the lucky consumers.

“Each wrapper contains a letter that will enable the consumer to spell ‘I Love My Indomie’. Consumers are advised to keep their wrappers with letters, start spelling to stand a chance to win at least N100,000 in the N100 million campaign. Every correct spelling of ‘I Love My Indomie’ is rewarded with a N100, 000 cash prize. The more spellings achieved the more cash reward received,” he explained.