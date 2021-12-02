Dolidol acquires Nigeria’s Mouka foam for $60m

Moroccan mattress maker Dolidol, backed by African private equity firm Development Partners International (DPI), has signed a deal to acquire

Mouka, Nigerian manufacturer of mattress and pillows for $60 million.

This acquisition by Dolidol is for it to establish its presence in Africa’s largest economy and expand its base in the region.

Sofiane Lahmar, the partner at DPI, said Dolidol’s acquisition of Mouka presents an exciting opportunity for growth as it creates a large and

potential-filled market.

“As the most populous country in Africa, Nigeria shares many of the same trends as the continent, including positive demographics, a fast-growing middle class and rising consumer spending,” Lahmar said.

Founded in 1959, Mouka makes polyurethane foam products and mattresses in Nigeria, with three factories in the country and has a distribution network of 350 third-party distributors. Its products are distributed through over 1,000 outlets.

Mouka had, in 2015, attracted the now-defunct investment house Abraaj Capital with the purchase of a controlling stake. It had bought the

stake from emerging markets PE firm Actis. In 2019, Actis once again gained

control of the fund that housed Mouka as part of the asset sale of Abraaj.

Dolidol, which makes polyurethane foam and bedding products, was established in Morocco in 1972.

It expanded its geographical footprint to Ivory Coast in 2014. As of December 31, 2020, it employed 1,000 people with a logistics platform

covering 17,000 sqm and 150 trucks.

The company sells its products through a network of 1,100 distributors, 50 owned stores and 10 distribution facilities.

Representatives of Mouka foam was not reachable at the time this was published.

