CRC Credit Bureau appoints Olubunmi Lawson as independent director

The Central Bank of Nigeria has approved CRC Credit Bureau’s appointment of Olubunmi Lawson to its board of directors as an independent, non-executive director in a drive to strengthen corporate governance.

Lawson brings to the board of CRC, over 30 years of experience in senior executive positions spanning microfinance banking, consultancy and social enterprise sectors of the economy.

She is the pioneer managing director and chief executive officer of Edfin Microfinance Bank. Lawson was previously appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria to be interim CEO/MD of Fortis Microfinance Bank between March-august of 2018. From 2006-2017, was the pioneer managing director/ceo of Accion Microfinance Bank Limited. She was executive director of FATE Foundation between 2001 – 2005.

A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Lawson holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration IESE International Graduate School of Management.

“We are very excited to welcome Olubunmi to the Board and we do not doubt that she will put her vast wealth of experience at the disposal of the Board as she joins other highly experienced Directors to take the company on its next phase of growth,” said Gregory Jobome, chairman of Board of Directors of CRC Credit Bureau. The credit bureau company has been rendering credit score services to Nigerians for at least ten years.

CRC Credit Bureau is the largest Credit Bureau in Nigeria and provides a nationwide repository on credit profiles of corporate entities as well as consumers, thus improving the ability of credit providers and borrowers to make informed lending and borrowing decisions.