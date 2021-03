Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, at the weekend, announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, and declared a profit before tax (PBT) of N5.784 billion. Commenting on the financial results, Banjo Adegbohungbe, managing director of the bank, said, “Despite the challenges in our operating environment, we navigated the headwinds that characterised…

