Fast-moving consumer goods firms are grappling with rising finance costs, with Champion Breweries and Guinness Nigeria topping the chart with the fastest growth on interest rate hikes.

The Central Bank’s interest rate hikes in combatting inflation have led to fast-moving consumer goods firms being hit by huge finance costs which grew 56 percent in 2024.

Champion Breweries recorded the highest finance cost growth of 529.4 percent, Guinness Nigeria recorded 197.5 percent, Nestle Nigeria at 68.22 percent growth, Dangote Sugar Refinery at 49.4 percent growth, and BUA Foods recorded 14.9 percent growth.

Uzo Uchenna, a professor of marketing at Lagos Business School said finance costs have been rising because of the way interest rates have increased with the effort to curb inflation.

“The movement in the interest rate and the devaluation impact are the two major elements that are affecting the cost of securing finance for the consumer goods firms,” Abiodun Keripe, managing director at Afrinvest Consulting Limited, said.

Analysts warn that the rising cost of debt is squeezing profit margins and may lead to higher product prices for consumers.

The cumulative finance cost of eight consumer goods firms tracked by BusinessDay increased to N811.7 billion last year, highlighting the impact of the hawkish stance of the nation’s Central Bank.

Nigeria’s central bank jacked up benchmark interest rates from about 18 percent in July 2023 to 27.5 percent by the end of 2024 in an attempt to rein in stubbornly high inflation that averaged 32 percent in the year under review.

The interest rate increase made it difficult for the consumer goods firm to borrow as borrowing became more expensive as a result of the increasing cost of servicing debts.

Firm analysis

Champion Breweries

Champion Breweries recorded the highest finance cost growth of 529.4 percent in 2024. The firm’s finance cost amounted to N1.07 billion in 2024 from N0.17 billion in 2023.

Share price stood at N4.05 as of 11:41 am on March 18 with 276,282 volume and 8.95 billion shares outstanding.

Guinness Nigeria

Guinness Nigeria recorded 197.5 percent finance cost growth in 2024. The firm’s finance cost amounted to N71.1 billion in 2024 from N23.9 billion in 2023.

Nestle Nigeria

Nestle Nigeria recorded a 68.2 percent growth in finance costs in 2024. The firm’s finance cost amounted to N392.8 billion in 2024 from N233.5 billion in 2023.

Share price stood at N79 as of 11:55 am on March 18 with 152,342 volume and 2.19 billion shares outstanding.

Dangote Sugar Refinery

Dangote Sugar Refinery recorded a 49.4 percent growth in finance costs in 2024. The firm’s finance cost amounted to N301.3 billion in 2024 from N201.7 billion in 2023.

Share price stood at N36.7 as of 11:56 am on March 18 with 936,099 volume and 12.1 billion shares outstanding.

BUA Foods

BUA Foods recorded a 14.9 percent growth in finance costs in 2024. The firm’s finance cost amounted to N21.6 billion in 2024 from N18.8 billion in 2023.

Share price stood at N418 as of 11:58 am on March 18 with 32,769 volume and 18 billion shares outstanding.

Few odds

The three exceptions from the eight fast-moving consumer goods analysed are Nascon Allied Industries which recorded a finance cost dip of 18.06 percent, Cadbury Nigeria recorded a 41.2 percent drop and Unilever Nigeria recorded a 97.8 percent decline.

Nascon Allied Industries

Nascon Allied Industries recorded a finance cost decline of 18.06 percent in 2024. The firm’s finance cost declined to N1.18 billion in 2024 from N1.44 billion in 2023.

Share price stood at N41.55 as of 11:58 am on March 18 with 2.09 million volume and 2.7 billion shares outstanding.

Cadbury Nigeria

Cadbury Nigeria recorded a 41.2 percent finance cost decline in 2024. The firm’s finance cost declined to N22.6 billion in 2024 from N38.4 billion in 2023.

Share price stood at N23 as of 12:02 pm on March 18 with 217,930 volume and 2.28 billion shares outstanding.

Unilever Nigeria

Unilever Nigeria saw its finance cost decline by 97.8 percent in 2024. The firm’s finance cost declined to N0.09 billion in 2024 from N3.96 billion in 2023.

Share price stood at N37.7 as of 12:05 pm on March 18 with 215,207 volume and 5.75 billion shares outstanding.

