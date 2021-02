Fish farmers in Ebute Afuye in Epe, Lagos, recently received huge support from a CSR initiative sponsored by CFAO Group through CFAO Yamaha Motor Nigeria Limited in partnership with HEDA Resource Centre, a local NGO. The empowerment programme, which was launched on February 18, 2021, in Epe, is expected to provide aquaculture training, extension service…

