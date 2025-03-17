ARMOSIL West Africa has been recognized as the leading construction chemical and waterproofing solutions provider in the region, securing the coveted title of Best Construction Chemical and Waterproofing Solutions Company at the 14th West Africa Brand Excellence Awards 2025. The award, presented at a high-profile ceremony in Lagos, underscores the company’s growing influence and reputation in the construction sector.

The recognition highlights ARMOSIL’s track record of delivering high-quality solutions that meet global industry standards, as well as its strategic collaborations with some of West Africa’s most prominent construction firms. The company’s clients include industry giants such as Julius Berger, Cappa & D’Alberto, Elalan Construction, Vita Construction, Dori, Craneburg, CCECC, Gilmor, SCC Nigeria, and Arab Contractors, among others.

ARMOSIL West Africa is a subsidiary of ARMOSIL USA, a multinational manufacturer of advanced construction chemical solutions. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology, the company has positioned itself as a key player in providing durable and environmentally sustainable construction products tailored to the unique challenges of the African market.

Speaking on the award, Mr. Ram Khatiwada, General Manager of Sales and Operations at ARMOSIL West Africa, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating that it is a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

“This award is a reflection of our relentless efforts to push the boundaries of excellence in the construction chemical industry,” Khatiwada said. “At ARMOSIL, we go beyond selling products—we provide solutions. By understanding the specific needs of our clients, conducting in-depth research, and leveraging the latest technology, we develop tailored solutions that enhance the durability and efficiency of construction projects.”

He emphasized that the company’s offerings range from concrete admixtures to tiling solutions, waterproofing, and flooring systems, all engineered to meet the highest industry standards.

Khatiwada also reaffirmed ARMOSIL’s long-term commitment to innovation, research, and strategic partnerships. “We will continue to invest in cutting-edge research and development to introduce high-quality, cost-effective, and sustainable construction chemical solutions that cater to the evolving demands of the African market,” he added.

With this latest accolade, ARMOSIL West Africa solidifies its position as a trusted partner in the construction industry, reinforcing its reputation as a brand synonymous with quality and excellence. As the demand for durable and sustainable building materials rises across the region, the company remains at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions that shape the future of West Africa’s construction landscape.

Share