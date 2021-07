ARM Pensions Limited has hit the N1 trillion mark in Assets Under Management (AUM), a significant milestone for any Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in the Nigerian market. This is as ARM continues to make a huge mark in terms of returns on the funds under its management, particularly RSA (Retirement Savings Account) FUND II and…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login