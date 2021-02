The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) has recently awarded a grant of $85,000 to a non-governmental organisation, Aid for Rural Education Access initiative (AREAi), towards implementing a plastic recovery programme to promote community recycling efforts and boost the economic empowerment of women and environmental awareness across Nigeria. The grant provided to the organization would be used to…

