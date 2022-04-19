Ardova optimises its forecourts in Shell distribution deal of lubricants

Ardova (AP), an indigenous and integrated energy company, has announced that its agreement with Shell Plc to distribute the latter’s sustainable lubricants will result in the creation of over 100 new jobs each year.

This partnership will provide AP’s Mechanic and Technicians Academy (MechTech) participants the opportunity to be directly qualified to partake in MechSpark, according to an official statement.

The release indicates both partners took the lubricant deal to the next level by incorporating the MechTech initiative program.

MechTech, a yearly program, is part of AP’s (formerly Enyo) Corporate Social Investment drive to bridge the skills gap and increase mechanics productivity in Nigeria’s auto industry.

Its third edition, dubbed “MechTech 3.0,” was held earlier this year and produced over 100 graduates.

MechSpark, on the other hand, is a follow-up platform that allows mechanics to become trade partners and brand advocates for lubricant sales.

“We are poised to impact the automotive and industrial sectors in Nigeria,” Olumide Adeosun, Chief Executive Officer of Ardova Plc, said.

According to the release, the partnership between AP and Shell will see the former become the country’s main distributor of Shell lubricants.

“This is part of the commitment towards ensuring that car users have fewer issues to worry about for product availability and good maintenance,” the release read.

Furthermore, AP is expected to distribute Shell’s lubricants through its fuel retail stations forecourts.

“With its 100 percent acquisition of Enyo retail stations, AP boasts of a network of more than 545 forecourts across 30 states in the country.

“The synergy by both entities is a dynamic approach to lubricants distribution in meeting consumer needs,” the release noted. Adding that, “the arrival of Shell lubricants at Ardova forecourts heralds the beginning of effective reach through a good structure and services.”

Adeosun, who supports this viewpoint, stated that AP’s primary concern is to create value for its customers.

“Part of our approach to achieving these feet is synergizing with the right partners.

“Shell Lubricants provide good value for cars and its availability should be a delight for car users. This consistency is what we are ensuring on AP forecourts,” the CEO said.

Meanwhile, Osagie Okunbor, Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) & Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCiN), said the deal is a reinforcement of Shell’s commitment to continue to optimize its footprints in Nigeria while working with local companies for mutual benefits and to create opportunities for the people.

“Shell lubricants products will offer improved performance for automobiles across the country through Ardova’s chain of stations and resellers,” he said.