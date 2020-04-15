Coronavirus: Protective kits maker seeks government’s support to sustain production

Klotplanet Global Limited, a garment manufacturing outfit, which spearheaded mass production of facemasks and personal protective equipment (PPE) in Aba, has appealed for the state government’s support to sustain production.

Obinna Anoruo, manager, Klotplanet, in an interview with BusinessDay in Aba, explained that the company branched into protective kits for Covid-19 production to meet the needs of Nigerians and reduce the cost of imported ones.

He stated that the production cost of the kits and masks was high, which explains his outfit’s desire for government’s support to reduce the cost of production.

He further stated that since demand for the masks will reduce after Covid-19 infections, only government support could make the venture a viable business for them to remain in it.

“After Covid-19, we will like to sustain the production of these masks and PPE, especially for hospitals and eateries.

“That is why we need to align with government; we need its support to produce and supply to hospitals which will continue to need the kits after coronavirus infections ceases”, he said.

Anoruo noted that the Klotplanet has been in operation for more than 20 years, creating garments of different kinds for its customers.

According to him: “We ventured into the production of PPE and facemasks to make them available to the people at an affordable prices”.

Anoruo noted that Klotplanet produces masks in a pack of 50 pieces, which is sold for N7,500 stressing that they can produce up to 500, 000 pieces daily.

“Our facemask product has a hydrophobic dense layer (water-resistant) and a second filter layer, which is combined to make the protective mask.

“We sell a pack of 50 pieces at N7, 500, because the cost of production pushed the price that high, but if government can control the cost of raw materials, the cost of production will reduce.

He noted that the treads we use previously cost N130 have risen to N150, just as prices of other materials have also risen.

He explained that the production of facemasks and PPE, which has become a new business line for the outfit, will not be a one-off thing, but would be sustained after Covid-19, if they get funding.