UK Prime Minister Liz Rruss has resigned after a woeful polling in which one in ten Britons thought she was doing a good job.

A gloom eyed Truss appeared in front of Number 10 to announced she was resigning after speaking to tge King.

A new prime minister will be named in a week but the opposition has called for fresh elections.

Pressure had been mounting on Truss as the number of Tory MPs calling for her to go had risen since a difficult day in Westminster yesterday.

This morning the number of MPs publicly calling for the prime minister to go more than doubled within the space of a couple of hours.

Many had been wondering how long Truss couid go on after the chaotic scenes in the House of Commons last night after some parliamentarians alled bullying.

Earlier Thursday Truss had spoken to 1922 chairman Sir Graham Brady in Downing Street for over an hour.