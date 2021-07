The current harsh economic condition in Nigeria may be forcing companies to prioritise the recruitment of experienced talents rather than fresh graduates to save on training cost. Analysis shows that companies employ more people between the ages of 35 and 44 at a higher rate than unemployed people around 25-34 age-range, who are usually fresh…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login