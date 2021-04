Nigerian states are spending more on salaries and routine overhead expenditure rather than building roads, schools, hospitals, and other investments that will make them less dependent on Abuja, according to a new report. Between 2018 and 2019, the rate at which states spend on overheads grew nearly twice what they spent on building infrastructure, an…

