As the price of international Brent price continues to soar high, the huge burden Nigeria incurs in the course of taking care of controversial petrol subsidy is taking a huge toll on the country’s finances and hampering the ability of the three tiers of government to meet their various obligations. Various state governments already impacted…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login