We are told by the Debt Management Office (DMO) that our total debt as at March 2021 has risen to about N33.26 trillion from N32.93 trillion as of December 2020. Interestingly, the above figure does not include the debts of some states, the Ways and Means (W & M) advance of about N10 trillion from…

