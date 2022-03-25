Naira depreciates 99.51% since structural adjustment programme

Naira, Nigeria’s legal tender has in the last 35 years, depreciated against the dollar by 99.51 percent at the official foreign exchange market, according to Michael Obadan, member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Between 1986 the era of structural adjustment programme (SAP) and 2021, average Naira/US dollar exchange rate stood between 2.02 and 408.96, data from the CBN showed.

In the past seven years, the exchange rate has tended to depreciate in all segments of the foreign exchange market, which includes Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment and the parallel market.

At the I&E window the exchange rate depreciated from N363.20/$ in January 2020 to N394.92/$ in December 2020. In 2021, Naira maintained relative stability at N411.50/$ in August but depreciated to N414.34/$ in December 2021. As at February 2022, the exchange rate stood at N416.98 per dollar.

“For sometime now the Central Bank operated a managed float exchange rate system,” Obadan said while presenting a paper on, ‘Overview of Exchange Rate Management and Economic Diversification in Nigeria’, at the ongoing Finance Correspondents and business editors seminar in Akure, Ondo State.

Under this system, in line with its exchange rate stability mandate, it has strived to intervene in foreign exchange market by supplying dollars.

At recent years, it has sold forex at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX), I&E window, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), invisibles, Retail and Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS), to ensure stability in the foreign exchange market.

But it’s capacity to do so has been constrained by Limited availability of foreign exchange and external reserves.

Nigeria’s external reserves have declined by 10.18 percent from $44.79 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2019 to $40.23 billion in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021, CBN data indicated.

Total foreign exchange supplied at the official market dropped to $5.15 million in Q4 2021 from $10.66 million in Q1 2019.

The decline was due to Covid-19 pandemic, which struck the global economy with its attendant lockdowns, restrictions on global trade and travel, collapse of the international crude oil market, reduced capital inflows and heightened capital outflows.

He highlighted the factors that have over the years contributed to the Naira exchange rate instability including weak production base and diversified nature of the economy, low productivity of the economy.

Available productivity per hour data shows Nigeria’s productivity as very low compared to many other countries.

Other factors are high propensity to import and export-dependent production structure, compounded by trade liberalization policy, comatose capital goods industry, fragile export base and weak non-oil export earnings, instability of earnings from crude oil upon which the country had depended for a long time time for foreign exchange and government revenue.

Speaking on ‘Infrastructure, Economic Diversification and Price Stability ‘, Ken Ife, lead consultant, industry and private sector development, ECOWAS Commission, said the infrastructure deficiency places a huge burden on businesses, thus moving Nigeria from the ‘lowest official tax’ to the highest ‘implicit tax’ in Africa.