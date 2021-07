Nigeria’s economy is finding an increasing capital it needs to grow and thrive as new data suggest that total lending to the country’s private sector increased at a double-digit rate year on year since August 2019. According to a report by analysts at FBNQuest, credit to the private sector expanded by 10.2% year on year…

