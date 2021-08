With a total movie ticket sales of N959.9 million (almost N1bn) from half year of 2021, the Nigerian movie sector is fast recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that grounded the sector from March ending till September 2020. The 2021 half year result, which is over N500 million less than the N1.5 billion…

