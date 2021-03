Family Owned businesses control a significant portion of Africa’s economy as they form the bulk of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) which in turn forms the backbone of Africa’s economy but most of these businesses struggle with funding. These businesses account for two-thirds of all businesses around the world, generate around 70-90 percent of annual…

