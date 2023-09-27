Households struggle to feed on accelerating inflation

Mary Adeniyi is a 48-year-old widow and a mother of four. She works as a storekeeper at a factory in Ikeja. Since the demise of her husband five years ago, Adeniyi has been taking care of the children all by herself.

The accelerating inflation in Africa’s biggest economy has made it a daily struggle for Adeniyi to get enough food for herself and her children as prices of goods continue to surge.

“We now feed twice daily. I can no longer afford to feed my children three times a day. My income can no longer sustain us again as prices of everything keep surging daily,” she says.

“My rent and cost of living have doubled in the past months and my salary is still the same. How do I survive?” she asks.

Ronke Raji, a mother of two and stylist at Ketu Market, Lagos says she is struggling to survive the accelerating inflation as her income has continued to decline.

“I can’t even afford to eat properly again as food prices continue to surge. Once I can feed my children twice daily I am satisfied,” she says.

“People are trying to cut down on their costs so they can survive the difficult moment. As part of the cost measures, ladies are wearing wigs now instead of making their hair since it is cheaper to maintain. This is taking jobs away from us,” she explains.

“I hardly make up to N1,000 now daily unlike before I make between N7,000 and N10,000 daily. As a result of this my family is struggling to feed daily,” she explains. “My family depends on my income for survival.”

The situation isn’t different for Susanne Mbok, a Point of Sale Operator (PoS) and a single mother. She struggles daily to feed herself and her four-year-old son.

“Bread has become a big man’s food for me and my son. A loaf is N1,200 and we finish it in one meal and with a little over that amount I cook our two square meals a day, I struggle to give my son lunch at school,” she says.

“Food is costly now and I cannot afford varieties, especially after paying rent and my son’s school fees, so we eat just twice a day, sometimes we eat the same food in the morning and night,” she adds.

Like Adeniyi, Oladenro, and Mbok, most Nigerians are struggling to get enough food for their families owing to accelerating inflation and dwindling income that is eroding purchasing power.

Nigeria’s inflation at hit25.8 percent in August is outpacing wage growth, data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows.

Food prices are up by over 200 percent, and transportation costs have almost doubled respectively year-on-year, according to BusinessDay’s market checks.

With food inflation hitting 29.34 percent, the key driver of Nigeria’s core inflation, as over 90 percent of the country’s working population spends 60 percent of their income on food and related expenses, analysts say.

The surge in inflation led to a 12 percent increase in household consumption expenditure to N27.3 trillion in the first half of 2022, the highest in five years, from N24.3 trillion in the corresponding period of 2021, according to NBS.

The situation has accelerated poverty in Africa’s most populous country with 63 percent of Nigerians (133 million) suffering from multidimensional poverty – meaning that two in three people are poor and experience just over one-quarter of deprivation such as health, the standard of living, and work, according to a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics.

“We can’t even feed properly. If not for my siblings supporting me and my family, I wonder what would have fallen on us. They are supporting us with school fees that have doubled in the last year,” Michael Odundo, a painter says.

“My business has been struggling as people no longer want to paint their houses because they are prioritizing their spending,” he says, noting that he plans to change his business, but lack of finance has made it difficult.

Cherry Christe, a migration consultant, notes that the cost of living is rising at a faster pace in the country, and wage/income has remained stagnant, noting that the situation is worse for daily earners.

“The salary in Nigeria has remained the same but food prices are almost more than a huge percentage of people earn.”

Paul Purity, a hair vendor said “For the past three to four years, salary has been constant, and prices of food and other items have increased by about 300 to 400 percent. It’s frustrating and depressing.”

The situation of households is putting balanced diet is being put out of reach for many Nigerians, especially low-income earners.

“I can’t afford to give my children an egg per day anymore despite knowing the importance of their development because it has become so expensive,” Moji Adeleke, a teacher and a mother of four says.

“Also, beans a substitute for protein for poor Nigerians are no longer affordable. A derica tin that was sold for N350 last year now sells for N550,” she adds.

The World Bank, in its latest Nigeria Development Update report for June 2023, said the loss of purchasing power from high inflation has increased poverty in the short term, pushing an estimated four million Nigerians into poverty between January – May 2023.

The global bank estimates based on the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data show that 89.8 million Nigerians fell below the poverty line at the start of 2023, with an additional four million making it 93.8 million in May 2023.