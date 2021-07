Food now consumes about 101 percent of the average wages of Nigerians, a report by the Institute of Development Studies has shown. According to the report, Nigeria now ranks second globally where citizens spend almost all their income on food, ranking only behind Syria where 177 percent of income is spent on food. With the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login