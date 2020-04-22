FG, states, LGs share N780.926bn March allocation

The three Federating units, on Wednesday, shared a total of N780.926 billion as of March 2020 Federation Account Allocation.

This was contained in a Statement of Accounts issued in Abuja by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), which reported Excess Crude Account (ECA) balance at $72.221 million.

The monthly FAAC meeting where the revenues and disbursements were discussed was held through virtual since members could not meet in Abuja due to the lockdown in the country occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The N780.926 billion shared comprised Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), and Exchange Gain, FAAC stated.

The gross statutory revenue for the month was reported at N597.676 billion. This was higher than the N466.058 billion received in February January 2020 by N131.618 billion.

The Value Added Tax (VAT) yielded gross revenue of N120.268 billion in March 2020 as against N99.552 billion in February 2020, resulting in an increase of N20.716 billion.

A total of N62.928 billion was available from Exchange Gain in the month under review.

The Statement of Accounts indicated that from the total revenue of N780.926 billion, the Federal Government received N264.330 billion, the State Governments received N181.487 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N135.950 billion. The Oil Producing States received N38.751 billion as 13% derivation revenue, while the cost of revenue collection by Revenue Agencies and allocation to NEDC was N160.408 billion.

According to the Statement of Accounts, the Federal Government received N217.773 billion from the gross statutory revenue of N597.676 billion. The State Governments received N110.457 billion and the Local Government Councils received N85.158 billion. The sum of N32.299 billion was given to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue and N151.989 billion was the cost of revenue collection by Revenue Agencies and allocation to NEDC.

The Federal Government received N16.777 billion from the Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N120.268 billion available in the month of March 2020. The State Governments received N55.925 billion, the Local Government Councils received N39.147 billion, while the cost of collection by Revenue Agencies and allocation to NEDC was N8.419 billion.

The Statement of Accounts confirmed that the Federal Government received N29.780 billion, the State Governments received N15.105 billion, the Local Government Councils received N11.645 billion and the Oil Producing States received N6.452 billion from the total revenue of N62.982 billion available from Exchange Gain.

The Statement revealed that in the month of March 2020, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Companies Income Tax (CIT), Import and Excise Duties, Oil and Gas Royalties and Value Added Tax (VAT) all recorded substantial increases