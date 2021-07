Nigeria is in a recovery year, but the sluggishness of the pace remains a source of worry for all stakeholders. The 0.51 percent real gross domestic product (GDP) growth recorded in the first half of this year illustrates the tepid nature of our GDP growth, as the oil segment was dampened by the lower output…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login