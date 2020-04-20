Covid-19 and the informal economy: A new dawn for Nigerian policy making

Introduction

Nigeria is one of many African countries to order a lockdown amidst the growing Coronavirus (COVID-19)

pandemic, and like other countries with a vast informal economy, the economic implications have

been dire. Alongside growing tensions and issues of insecurity increasing daily, the practicability and

necessity of the lockdown are gradually being called into question. Undoubtedly, many citizens are in

distress, and though it may be too early to predict the full long-term implications of the mitigation

measures, it is increasingly becoming apparent that the measures employed are not sustainable.

Therefore, a legitimate question that is gaining momentum is whether the health implications of the

COVID-19 crisis significantly outweigh the socio-economic cost of the lockdown?

In the presidential address to the country on April 13, 2020, President Muhammudu Buhari confirmed

what many Nigerians had indeed been expecting and the majority of the population had arguably been

dreading – an extension of the lockdown in an attempt to ‘flatten the curve’. An important deduction

from the speech that may have been overlooked is the reference to the impending policy document to

be formulated. Arguably, the policy document will be the most vital tool in determining how the

country strategically intends to deal with the current crisis. Accordingly, a comprehensive policy

document targeting the informal economy, particularly the small and medium scale enterprises will be

a key tool in detailing not only how the country intends to deal with the current crisis but crucial steps

that will be adopted for the post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

Read also: How technology infrastructure is enabling the new normal, post Covid-19

Economic Impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria

The International Monetary Fund projects a recession for sub-Saharan Africa in 2020 with an

estimation that the Gross Domestic Product is expected to contract by 1.6% this year which stands in

stark contrast to the 3.1% growth experienced in 2019. While Mckinsey predicts that the pandemic

could affect a third of the 440 million formal and informal jobs in Africa. These statistics are

attributable to the lockdowns and curfews currently being imposed by various governments across the

continent of which Nigeria is no different. Nigeria in 2016, experienced a recession due to a decline in

oil prices had only recently gained traction on a decent route to economic stabilisation. For countries

such as Nigeria which generate the bulk of its revenue from oil, the extent of the impending economic

stagnation will be almost incomprehensible. The IMF projects that the country’s GDP is expected to

fall 3.4% this year, and has taken steps to provide immediate emergency funds to other African

countries such as Ghana and Senegal who were given $1 billion and 442 million dollars respectively.

The Honourable Minister, Zainab Ahmed disclosed that the Nigerian government was currently

seeking a combined $6.9 billion loan from the IMF, World Bank and African Development Bank to

be able to curb the effects of the crisis. The loans are intended to provide the much-needed fiscal

assistance that will be essential to deal with the current crisis and take steps for an effective post-

COVID-19 economic recovery. Evidently, despite the urgent necessity, it appears that the country is

yet to receive the assistance from the IMF, and it calls into question the issue of policy consistency as

a probable cause for the delay.

Factors that should influence the COVID-19 Policy

The policy response to the COVID-19 crisis in Nigeria will need to take into account not only the

overhaul of the current health care system but the most effective strategies to deal with the most

economically vulnerable of the population. The latter poses a unique set of challenges as the large and

densely populated informal settlements require a very definitive policy response. This customised

policy response will be strategically employed to tackle the current challenges in the Nigeria

economy, which include the large informal sector, the declining fiscal position, increased public debt

and overall low operational capacity. Thus, the issue of policy formulation is one that must be paid

keen attention during and post the COVID-19 crisis. In ensuring that this is done effectively, the

policy must take into account the structural features of the country, which make it unique and

susceptible to higher risk, these include:

– The size of the informal sector;

– The precarious nature of most jobs; and

– The predominance of small and medium-sized enterprises

Firstly, while it is important that the fiscal policy is aimed at increasing the capacity of the health

system to provide adequate and affordable medical attention to individuals affected by the crisis, it is

also important to consider that the majority of the population engaged within the informal sector lack

benefits such as health insurance and paid leave. These individuals need to work daily for survival,

and thus a prolonged lockdown though geared towards the “greater good” might inadvertently result

in significant harm. The implementation of social protection programs to support workers, particularly

those in the informal sector is crucial. For instance, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) fiscal stimulus

package which includes a 50-billion-naira credit facility to households and small-medium enterprises

most affected by the pandemic can be effectively monitored through the use of social capital

mechanisms. This is primarily due to the fact that a significant proportion of individuals in the

informal sector do not have bank accounts or a means of identification, thus, the use of the bank

verification number (BVN) might significantly limit the access of many individuals to the package.

Secondly, as earlier mentioned, the utilisation of social capital is a fundamental policy instrument that

is often not effectively employed. Authorities must realise that the foundations of social capital have a

higher margin for ensuring compliance than merely leaving the responsibility only to the state or the

local governments. Communities, groups, even markets usually have leaders who can assist in

legitimising the intentions of the government amongst the vast majority of their followers. In essence,

informality does not necessarily equate to disorganisation and as such, social capital mediums can be

an effective tool for social stability and ensuring that citizens adhere to the restrictions laid down by

the government. More importantly, they increase transparency and allow for higher levels of

accountability which is essential for effective development.

Thirdly, the policy must think beyond debt relief and re-emphasise the strengthening of regional value

chains. Many African countries have shown remarkable industrial development and ingenuity as a

result of the COVID-19 crisis, and it is imperative that these are harnessed, and leveraged post the

crisis. For instance, countries such as Kenya and Ghana have utilised the textile industry to supply

fabric manufacturers with material to produce face masks. Essentially, the policy approach adopted by

the government must emphasise inclusive growth and the African Development Bank President,

Akinwunmi Adesina put it perfectly when he stated that “Growth must be visible, Growth must be

equitable, Growth must be felt in the lives of people.

Africapitalism to the fore Notably, it appears that the term africapitalism will gain credence now more than ever before as it has become imperative to rethink policy in line with the bulging youth population. Africapitalism, as the name suggests, is the intersection between African values and the core capitalist principles. Rather than being merely just a catchphrase, it is gradually being perceived as an economic policy geared towards the encouragement of a robust private sector-driven economy with a developmental-focused approach. In essence, this economic policy seeks to develop Africa’s private sector to generate both economic prosperity and social value. The main proponent of africapitalism, Tony O. Elumelu, highlights key features which make it an important paradigm shift in development policy. For

instance, the shared purpose nature of africapitalism allows for an emphasis on more inclusive growth

and reduced inequality. Long-term investments, particularly in strategic sectors in key sectors such as

manufacturing, transportation, agriculture and health, will ensure that the country will overtime

develop the right level of competitive advantage. Most importantly, the prioritisation of

entrepreneurship as the key to unlocking the potential of Nigeria will ensure that the youth are

effectively utilised as an engine of economic growth. There must be the growing realisation that the

youth will only be able to contribute to the development process where policies are centred on

guaranteeing that the right jobs are available.

Conclusion

Therefore, a comprehensive policy framework ideally will need to take into account effective means

of ensuring increased job opportunities for the youth. This will be achieved through encouraging a

system that fosters entrepreneurship particularly one that encourages partnerships of like-minded

individuals who are seeking to solve a current problem within their societies or communities. The

policy recommendations though not exhaustive are arguably a step in the right direction towards

creating a sustainable public policy that can be implemented over the long haul. Most importantly,

economic policies must be geared towards ensuring future resilience, economic diversification,

inclusive growth and sustainable development. More than ever before, it is evident that the public and

private sector will need to collaborate to resolve the post-COVID-19 social and economic challenges.