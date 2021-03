The CBN’s latest effort to boost diaspora remittances through licensed channels could cost the apex bank as much as N17.5 billion, according to analysts’ estimates. Although there was probably a pandemic-induced dip in 2020, Nigeria has attracted an average of $21 billion annually in diaspora remittances over the past nine years, according to World Bank…

