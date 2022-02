Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate grew 3.98 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, marking a slowdown from the 4.03 percent recorded in the third quarter of 2021 as low base effects wore-off, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.

