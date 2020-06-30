AKK Gas Pipeline will fast track re-industrialization of Kano, says Ganduje

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described the flagging-off of the construction phase of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline project, as a commendable step that will fast track the re-industrialization process of northern Nigeria.

According to the governor, the move to actualize the project was a clear demonstration that President Buhari has a clear understanding of the challenges confronting the industrial sector in the state.

In a message delivered to mark the commencement of the multi-billion Naira gas project, Ganduje said that actualization of the project was a necessary step required to reinvent the lost glory of the state in the area of industrialization.

The governor stated that with the gigantic project, Kano would definitely bounce back economically and retain her leading position as a gateway of businesses and industries for the West African sub-region.

“We have no enough words to thank Mr. President for this concern and love for our people, and by extension other parts of the country. Definitely this project is going to enable industries in Kano, Kaduna, and other areas in the northern part of the country to bounce back which is going to benefit the nation and beyond.

“We understand that this project will pave the way for the development of 3 based Independent Power Plants (IPPs) in Abuja (1350MW), Kaduna (900MW), and Kano (1350MW). This will definitely steer the development of gas-based industries in these places and beyond”, he stated

Governor Ganduje noted that with unrelenting efforts and commitment being demonstrated by the President towards the take of the project, the project will be completed on record time.

He concludes by commending Mr. President on behalf of the government and people of Kano state for paving way for a project that will usher the state into a new era of the industrial revolution.