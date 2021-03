African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Joint Project Preparation Fund. This will provide early project preparation financing and technical support services to public and private sector organisations operating in Nigeria’s trade sector. Signed on 20 February 2021, the MoU provides that…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login