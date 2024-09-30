UBA posts 16% decline in profit for the first half of 2024

United Bank for Africa Plc has posted a profit after tax of N316.4 billion for the first half of 2024, representing a 16 per cent year-on-year decline from the N378.2 billion posted in the corresponding period in 2023.

This marks a departure from the profit surge recorded by other banks in the first half of 2024. The bank recorded a pre-tax profit of N401.6 billion, a marginal 1% decline from the N403.6 billion posted in H1 2023.

During the period under review, UBA enjoyed a bumper surge in interest income, as it recorded an interest income of N1 trillion, which marks a whopping 134% year-on-year growth from N428.3 billion posted in H1 2023. However, there was a 77% year-on-year decline in the group’s net trading and FX gains to N98.2 billion, from N418.3 billion as of H1 2023.

More details to follow…

