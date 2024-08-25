Tension in Abuja as Shi’ite group kill two Policemen, injured others

…Police say several Shi’ite members arrested

The FCT Police Command on Sunday said two Policemen were killed and three others injured as Police clashed with members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as the ‘Shi’ite’ group.

Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer, for the FCT, Command Abuja, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, in Abuja

She disclosed that the clash between some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force attached to FCT command at Wuse Junction by a traffic light, led to the ” death of two (2) police personnel, while three were left unconscious in the hospital, and three (3) Police patrol vehicles set ablaze.

According to the statement, the “proscribed organisation attacked the police checkpoint unprovoked, wielding machetes, improvised explosive devices (locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene), and knives.

“While several arrests have been effected, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, Psc. mni. Condemns the unprovoked attack on Police officers. He promises to bring those involved to book.

The situation is presently under control and normalcy restored.