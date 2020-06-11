Reps in closed door meeting with Service Chiefs over killings, Kidnapping, others

The House of Representatives is holding a closed-door meeting with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin, Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The security Heads are to brief the House on the efforts being made to improve the security situation in the country and bring an end to incessant killings, kidnappings and armed banditry in the country.

The security top brass appeared on the floor of the House during plenary before the House went into executive session.

Their appearance followed the House resolutions last Thursday at plenary upon the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Sada Soli (APC, Katsina).