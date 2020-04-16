Police nab killers of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Reuben Fasorantin

The Nigeria Police said Thursday its operatives have arrested the killers of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the PAN-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasorantin.

The suspects, include Lawal Mazaje a 40-year-old man from Felele area of Kogi State; Adamu Adamu, a 50-year-old man from Jada area of Adamawa State; Mohammed Shehu Usman , 26-year-old man from Illela area of Sokoto State; and Auwal Abubakar, a 25-year-old man from Shinkafi area of Zamfara State.

Police Public Relations Officer Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, who announced this in a press statement on Thursday, said the Inspector-General Police has assured of diligent prosecution of the culprits and has declared the gang leader wanted.

Details shortly..