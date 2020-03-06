Oil may enter freefall as Russia says OPEC+ countries free of cuts from April 1

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said begining from April 1, members of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and ally members will no longer be obligated to cap oil production.

Novak’s comments in Vienna come following a collapse in negotiations between Russia and OPEC on extending and possibly deepening output cuts amid the coronavirus outbreak. Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud called the breakdown “regretful.”

This could have the unintended consequences of a further slide in oil which is dealing with a demand and supply shock at the same time.

Still, Novak said that Russia has still not decided whether it will increase production next month and added that a decision will be made after discussing the situation with Russian oil companies.