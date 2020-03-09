Economy: Buhari sets up Committee to provide response

As the effects of the global outbreak of the CoronaVirus bite harder, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated a committee to provide an adequate response mechanism to the economic challenges posed by the dwindling price of crude oil on the international market.

The team is made up of the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Silva, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mele Kyari.

Details shortly…