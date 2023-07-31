Zylus CEO shines in London award

Astute entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Olatujoye has received an award for excellence in business and corporate administration at African Achievers Award in London, United Kingdom.

Olatujoye, the Group CEO of Zylus, bagged this award in recognition of his immense contribution to the real estate sector through Zylus Homes, the real estate subsidiary of Zylus Group.

The Africa Achievers Awards which was held at the Palace of Westminster, House of Parliament, London, UK, is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates exceptional individuals and organizations across Africa.

The 2023 theme “Unlocking Sustainable Trade and Investment Opportunities in Africa – the PPP Approach,” focused on the importance of addressing the challenges in Africa to work towards a prosperous, equitable, and sustainable future in the continent.

Olatujoye was awarded alongside other prominent personalities like Yvonne Thompson; Commander of the British Empire & Deputy Lieutenant for the King for Greater London, Olori Atuwatse II; Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, Kenneth Raydon Sharpe; CEO, Westpro Holdings Zimbabwe, Viv Ahmun; Founder, African One, HE Amb. Nir Gess; Honorary Consul of Malawi in the state of Israel among others.

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr. Oluwatosin “expressed gratitude to the award organizers for finding him feat out of millions of Africans who are contributing to the development of the communities, countries, and the continent at large. He stated that receiving an award for Business Excellence reflects his tenacity and commitment in the real estate industry, building a sustainable business and leading a team that continues to address the housing deficit in Nigeria”.

“He further said that the award is a call to do even much more as he looks forward to not only building a business that caters to the housing needs of Nigerians but also extends to the African Continent”.

Some of those who have congratulated Dr. Olatujoye include the CEO Zylus Group, Mrs. Bukola Olatujoye who stated that the tremendous success recorded by the GCEO is indeed an inspiration to all the people around him particularly the staff and Associates of Zylus.

This year’s event, hosted by Simon Woolley, Member of the House of Lords, UK Parliament, brought together industry leaders from Africa to discuss strategies for sustainable development in the continent.

The Africa Achievers Awards founder and CEO, Tonye Rex Idaminabo at the event emphasized the importance of the theme in addressing Africa’s challenges and working towards a prosperous and sustainable future.