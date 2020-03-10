NIMN set to prosecute Dufil, AB Inbev, Lafarge’s marketing chieftains, over illegal practice

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) is making plans to prosecute six individuals, including marketing chieftains of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Girish Sharma; Anheuser-Buch Inbev’s (AB Inbev), Tolulope Adedeji and Lafarge Africa Plc’s Viral Agrawal, for flouting marketing practice rule in Nigeria.

The institute, in an affidavit sworn to by its Registrar, Sydney Ogodo, at the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Ikoyi, in Lagos, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, accused the individuals and three others, Folarin Lebile of the CWAY Group; Kola Oni of Axa Mansard Insurance Plc and Norden Thurston of the 7up Bottling Company, of practising marketing, without any proper certification from the institute.

The institute’s Registrar, Sydney Ogodo, in the affidavit, explained that the institute, established by an Act of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in 2003, to register any person who practises marketing in the country, decided to tow the judicial path, after several overtures from it were rebuffed by the concerned individuals.

Ogodo stated that before resorting to prosecuting the individuals, the institute had, in 2018, made publications in the national dailies, asking individuals, practising marketing in the country without any valid registration with the institute, to begin the process of registration.

According to him, while many responded, and had since been members of the institute, the six individuals did not heed the Registration call, even after the institute’s council decided to engage them, personally, in 2019.

The institute, is therefore seeking, among other reliefs, an Order of Perpetual Injunction, ‘restraining the individuals, whether by themselves, their assigns, servants, agents, officers, privies or whatsoever from practising or earning fees as marketers in Nigeria, until they have registered with the Claimant.’