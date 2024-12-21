Nigeria Technology Awards celebrates 10th anniversary, honoring innovators and leaders

The Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA), organized by Betamedia, commemorated its 10th anniversary on December 8th with a grand ceremony at the Naval Dockyard, Lagos. This milestone event celebrated individuals and organizations driving innovation and excellence in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

Felix C. Nnuji, Event Director and Advisory Board Member, expressed gratitude for the transformative journey of NiTA over the past decade. Speaking at the event, he noted, “As we celebrate this 10th anniversary, we look back at the innovators, startups, companies, and industry leaders who have left their mark on Nigeria’s tech landscape. NiTA has grown in both scope and prestige, providing a platform for recognizing outstanding achievements.”

This year’s awards drew participants from diverse industries, including telecommunications, software engineering, academia, marketing, automotive, retail, and commerce. The prestigious event honored those championing transformation and pushing the boundaries of what technology can achieve in their respective fields.

A key highlight of the night was the recognition of Precious Adesina-Ola as the Tech Product Sales and Growth Personality of the Year 2024. This accolade celebrated her exceptional contributions as a commercial and growth leader in the tech ecosystem. Particularly noteworthy was her leadership at Suplias Technologies, where she spearheaded impactful growth initiatives for the business within the fintech space, while enabling retail commerce businesses across Nigeria to access financing and scale effectively.

Precious Adesina-Ola’s remarkable achievements span beyond measurable business growth. She has pioneered several innovative commercial and marketing strategies, driving results while fostering mentorship and leadership within the tech community. Speaking on her award, she said:

“Grateful and honored to be recognized as the Tech Product Sales and Growth Personality of the Year 2024 by the Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA). This award reflects the impact I’ve made as a commercial and growth leader across technology-driven businesses and sectors in the tech ecosystem. It’s a testament to how leadership, innovation, sales management, business development strategies, and growth initiatives can drive measurable results. I’m excited for what lies ahead and remain committed to continue adding value and making a difference through my work in the tech ecosystem.”

Adding to the celebrations, the organizers unveiled the Nigeria Academic Excellence Awards (NAEA), a new initiative aimed at recognizing outstanding achievements in education, research, and academic innovation across Nigeria.

Felix C. Nnuji elaborated on the NAEA’s vision, stating, “Through this initiative, we aim to spotlight individuals, institutions, and projects driving academic excellence in Nigeria. It is a step towards encouraging innovation and fostering growth in education and research.”

As the Nigeria Technology Awards continues to honor trailblazers and foster collaboration, it remains a cornerstone of inspiration and recognition within Nigeria’s vibrant technology landscape.

