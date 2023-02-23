Filmhouse Cinemas enters into partnership with GAC Motors to boost multi-billion naira Nigeria’s movie industry

Filmhouse Cinemas has entered into a partnership deal with GAC Motors, one of China’s foremost automakers. The partnership agreement was signed Thursday, at GAC Motors’ showroom in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Jubril Arogundade, the Group Head of Communications for GAC Motors, highlighted the reasons for the partnership with FilmHouse Cinemas . He emphasized GAC’s commitment to amplifying local content, launching “GAC Discovers Nigeria” to showcase Nigeria’s food, culture, and lifestyle. The intended launch of “PROJECT GSTAR” to offer discounts on GAC vehicles purchased by thespians and investing in movie collaborations, sponsorships, and partnerships that promote local and international exposure.

Lolu Desalu, the Chief Marketing Officer for FilmHouse Cinemas, in the statement lauded the partnership and identified three reasons why GAC Motors was seen as a viable partner. Desalu stated that FilmHouse Cinemas is dedicated to working with people committed to investing in and developing the movie industry, GAC’s reputation for producing quality products, and its connection to the community at large, especially through its innovative transport system called LAGRIDE.

Corroborating her, Remi Adeyanju, the General Manager of FilmHouse Cinemas, expressed excitement about the partnership and stated that both parties would achieve great things together.

Notable actors also attended the event, with Stan Nze lauding the development and stating that the partnership was the first of its kind, adding that he looked forward to GAC Motors investing in and fostering talent development in Nollywood. Sophie Alakija also present at the event stated that the collaboration is fantastic as it provides more options for movie locations, mobilization, and the use of GAC-branded vehicles in subsequent movie productions, and this is a win-win for everyone. Other actors, including Seyi Awolowo, Lolo, Illbliss, and Deyemi Okanlawon, also expressed their excitement and support for the partnership.

On behalf of GAC Motors, the Group Managing Director, Manish Rohtagi, expressed the company’s desire to contribute to the development of Nollywood through FilmHouse Cinemas and its commitment to empowering youths in every sphere.

The partnership agreement between GAC Motors and FilmHouse Cinemas was signed by Jubril Arogundade and Manish Rohtagi for GAC Motors, while Lolu Desalu and Remi Adeyanju signed on behalf of FilmHouse Cinemas. The event ended with a photoshoot and tour of the GAC showroom.

With this partnership, Filmhouse Cinemas and GAC Motors have set out to foster sustainable development in Nigeria’s creative arts industry, empower youths, and showcase Nollywood on a global scale.