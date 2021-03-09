Fear grips Outdoor advertising practitioners over planned concession of roads

Plan by the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMW&H) to concession twelve major roads in the country, under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI), has continued to send cold shivers down the spines of critical stakeholders, in the nation’s outdoor advertising space.

Though the federal government is optimistic that concessioning such roads would ‘deliver a safer and enjoyable travel experience for travellers’ but outdoor advertising practitioners don’t seem to share in such optimism. As far as they are concerned, such plans would further threaten the existence of an already endangered sector. The effects of Covid -19 and harsh economy exacerbated by economic recession had major impact on the industry.

Perhaps the practitioners have reasons to develop such goose pimples towards the policy as such concessioning, in the past, had always left practitioners worse than it met them, a top practitioner told BusinessDay.

For instance, some practitioners, would readily attribute the slide in the fortunes of outdoor Ad businesses in Nigeria to what they describe as ‘unfair regulation and lopsided concessioning of some choice roads’, especially in Lagos.

One of the instances cited by the practitioner is that of a particular agency, a relatively young, Lagos-based outdoor advertising firm, but with a very strong connection with those in the state’s corridors of power. The company, he said is given advantage over others as far as outdoor practice is concerned in the state.

Read Also: Roads infrastructure and funding challenge in Nigeria

“It has simply taken over the entire outdoor Ad space, in Lagos, with alleged full support of the state, through its outdoor regulatory agency, the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA),” the practitioner alleged.

According to the practitioner, many choice areas, in the state, such as Lekki –Epe Road, the newly-built Murtala Muhammed Airport Road, the Badagry Road and others, had been allocated to this agency, while other operators were not given the opportunity to even participate, at the bidding process.

More worrisome to stakeholders, according to the outdoor practitioner is the fact that there seems to be no criteria employed by the state’s outdoor regulatory agency, at arriving at the choice of the young outdoor advertising firm that is connected to a big man in politics.

“Not that we are against concessioning, but we believe it should not be done at the expense of standards. We believe all the cards must be put on the table. There should be a level-playing field. We should not just wake up and realize that a part of the metropolis has been concessioned, without any call for bidding.

“For instance, nobody knows the criteria being used to arrive at the choice of this particular agency as beneficiary of such concessions, and many others,” stated the practitioner, who would want to remain anonymous now.

The practitioner also alleged that LASAA had not been giving practitioners a level-playing field to operate. “You will agree with me that when you give such juicy parts of the state to just one firm, and others are left to struggle with the ‘bones’, I think there is an issue,” he added.

According to him, despite the fact that the young agency owes the state’s regulatory agency humongous amount of money, the outdoor firm is usually exempted when enforcements are being done.

“They are usually exempted when enforcements are being carried out, just because of their strong connections to those in the corridors of power. Unfortunately, when you give such indulgence, and pursue those with milder debts with a sledge hammer, I think there is a problem here,” he added.

Another practitioner, expressed concerns that the recent announcement by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, concerning the concessioning of 12 major roads across the country, would result in many practitioners being at the receiving end.

“If you remember when Lagos – Ibadan Expressway was concessioned to Bi-Courtney, years ago, the first step the company took was to remove all the billboards on that corridor, and begin to erect theirs. Instead of facing road construction, outdoor ad practice was the first thing the company delved into, immediately it got there. A lot of practitioners, on that corridor, lost huge amount of money. So how are we sure the new arrangement, by FMWH would be different?” he asked.

The stakeholder, believes indiscriminate concessioning and unfair regulations might further sink the fortunes of this gravely-troubled multi-billion naira sector.

“Not that concessioning is out of place, but you have to take into consideration our peculiar situation. The country is going through a lot, and no industry is immune. And when you concession a huge stretch of land to just one outdoor firm, not because it is better than the others, but just because of its strong connection, you are gradually killing the practice.

“For instance, we have over 150 outdoor ad firms in the country, and each of these firms employs at least ten people directly. And as a government, if you really want the economy to grow, your concerns should be how to ensure about 15,000 workers directly engaged by these firms don’t lose their jobs. And the only way you can do that is to ensure such ‘commonwealth’ go round, and not just monopolized in the name of concessioning,” the stakeholder stated.

But LASAA and the FMW&H may believe these fears are unfounded. For instance, LASAA may not agree that the agency had concessioned more roads to a particular agency as that would be unfair to others as the agency tend to be fair to every operator.

“That can’t be true. We haven’t concessioned any other roads to the firm, apart from the previous arrangements, and any one with contrary evidence can come up with that,” an official of LASAA stated.

The official also described as untrue, allegations that any outdoor firm was always shielded by the agency, anytime it went out for enforcement, despite humongous debt with the outdoor regulatory agency.

According to the official, almost all the outdoor ad agencies are presently indebted to the agency.

“But what we’ve done is to allow them to have a payment plan. So every one of them has a payment plan on how it intends to pay its debt. We only go after those that failed to honour such plans. So if the agency is not going after any agency, what it simply means is that the firm is keeping to its payment plans,” the official added.

While reacting to the issue of concession by the FMW&H, a source at the ministry described the fears of outdoor Ad practitioners as unfounded.

According to him, rather than exterminate small businesses, the intention of the planned concession is to protect young businesses, and give them a lifeline.

“I think these fears are coming from the way the media reported the issue. For instance, we’ve not concessioned any of the roads, we are just starting the process. Besides, the HDMI is meant to help small businesses to grow. In every consortium, you have the lead, and other members of that consortium, but what we are encouraging is that other small businesses, even down to the catering services, advertising, remain with the small businesses, within this consortium.

“We are also going to launch what we call a vendor market place where small businesses are able to come in, show their competence, because a lot of concensionaires are also having the challenge of knowing which one of these small businesses are genuine, or doing what they claim they do. So we are hopeful that vendor marketplace will be able to connect big concessionaires to small businesses. You know creating jobs is the motto of the government, so there is no way it would embark on act that would threaten jobs,” he stated.