Biggest Baby Shower organises BabyFest in Lagos

The third stage of trimester of a pregnancy is an exciting one for pregnant women. Friends and family host the unborn bundle of joy by serenading the mother to what is usually a surprise event called a Baby Shower. CAST PR, organisers of Baby Fest; the premier pregnancy, baby and parenting event are set to host the biggest baby shower in Lagos to celebrate about-to-be mums.

Announcing the event slated for August, 2022, Bukola Arowosafe, the Project Director in a statement said that ‘we have made some additions to the BabyFest; two of which are the Baby Shower and the Awards for Midwives. The Baby Shower will feature 50 pregnant women in what is poised to be the biggest baby shower ever held. It will be one of the major highlights of the BabyFest alongside The Rose Awards which aims to celebrate outstanding midwives for their role in the child birthing process.

Read also: Rose Awards to honour outstanding midwives August

She said “the selection for the midwives is from the public who will nominate midwives that they have interacted with and a panel of judges will select the finalists who will be unveiled by the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwoolu at the grand finale of the event. As many will be aware, she is a medical Doctor and the initiator of the Mother and Child Initiative (MICH) which is well aligned with the objectives of BabyFest”.

While calling on corporate organisations to take advantage of the platform of BabyFest and its products to promote their brands, she added “The Baby Shower will be for about-to-be mums in the final trimester and it will be an exciting way to send them forth to the labour room as they prepare for their expected day of delivery. We reckon that many brands both big and small business stand to benefit a lot by being associated with the Baby Shower and The Rose Awards. For instance all of the mums are target market for makers and sellers of baby food, diapers, lactation items, maternity products, toys, educational items and more”.

BabyFest is modelled after several baby and pregnancy focused event around the world