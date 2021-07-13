10 entrepreneurs shortlisted for ‘Big Break with FoodCo contest

Ten budding entrepreneurs have been shortlisted for the second round of pitching in the Big Break with FoodCo contest.

According to FoodCo Nigeria, organisers of the contest, Big Break with FoodCo is an access-to-market initiative aimed at helping aspiring entrepreneurs scale their businesses faster and reach a broader audience while leveraging opportunities to stock their products in FoodCo stores commission free.

The contest is open to ambitious and innovative entrepreneurs between the ages of 18-30, while the shortlisted candidates will face a panel of jurors who will determine the top 3 winners.

Speaking on the initiative, Sheba Alogo, Head, Innovation and Growth, FoodCo Nigeria, in a statement said that the campaign was borne out of engagements with local small businesses who indicated that getting their goods to market was a major challenge for their sustainability.

She said: “Having been a small business before, we understand the challenges that most SMEs face in growing their businesses. That is why FoodCo is always on the lookout for impactful ways to support the local SME community and has always partnered with small businesses whether as manufacturers, vendors or logistics providers.

“With the Big Break with FoodCo contest, we hope to amplify our message of support for budding entrepreneurs and so expand the pool of people reached. It is our outmost desire that as we continue to provide the critical access-to-market support connecting these ambitious young businessmen and women to target markets, the synergy from the collective effort will contribute towards the emergence of a vibrant Nigerian organized retail economy with mutual benefits for all stakeholders,” she added.

Established in 1982, FoodCo is a wholly Nigerian-owned multi-channel retailer with interests in retail, quick service restaurants, manufacturing and entertainment. The brand operates the largest supermarket chain brand in south-west Nigeria, outside Lagos and currently boasts 14 stores spread across Lagos and Ibadan, Oyo State.

The 10 shortlisted candidates come from a broad-based industry including fashion, agro-allied and packaging, among others.