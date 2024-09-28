Osimhen scores twice in Galatasaray’s 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa

Victor Osimhen

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen netted his first brace for Galatasaray in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa in their Turkish Super Lig clash at RAMS Park, Istanbul, on Saturday, delivering a lighthearted message afterwards: “Finally.”

Osimhen opened the scoring after just 20 minutes, adding a second eight minutes later to extend Galatasaray’s lead. Argentina international Mauro Icardi added a third for the home side six minutes later.

Despite Galatasaray’s dominant start, Kasimpasa fought back with goals from Mamadou Fall, Haris Hairadinovic, and Nuno Da Costa to secure a point.

The 25-year-old Osimhen, on loan from Napoli, was replaced by Dries Mertens at halftime after an impressive first-half performance. So far, he has registered two goals and two assists in three league appearances for Galatasaray.

Osimhen, who had provided assists in his first two games, imitated Icardi’s goal celebration after the Argentine scored Galatasaray’s third in the 34th minute. However, a potential hat-trick was cut short due to injury, leading to his halftime substitution, while Kasimpasa completed a late comeback.

The result means Galatasaray remains unbeaten in the Super Lig, although they lost their perfect record. They remain at the top of the table with 19 points from seven matches, four points ahead of second-placed Samsunspor.

Osimhen, who is on loan from Napoli until the end of the season, will stay at Galatasaray through the January transfer window despite a €75m release clause in his contract, which runs until 2027. The prolific forward scored 76 goals in 133 appearances for Napoli before joining the Turkish giants.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.