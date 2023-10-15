CAF, Porteo signs partnership agreement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Porteo, West African Construction company, has signed a strategic partnership agreement as the national supporter of next year’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

The 34th edition of the tournament takes place from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

According to CAF, Porteo’s commitment to quality and innovation aligns seamlessly with football governing body’s expectations for its sporting event.

The partnership will see Porteo contribute to the success and lasting legacy of the AFCON.