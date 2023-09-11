Rising star in fashion: Kanu Emmanuella Maya, CEO of Fitsbykamaya

In the dynamic world of fashion, a young entrepreneur is making waves with her creative designs and unwavering determination. Meet Kanu Emmanuella Maya, the 22-year-old CEO of Fitsbykamaya, a clothing manufacturing company that has rapidly gained recognition for its unique and stylish creations.

Kanu Emmanuella Maya, hailing from Abia state, Arochukwu, has always had an insatiable passion for clothing and design. From a young age, she exhibited a flair for fashion, frequently changing her outfits and even crafting garments from paper with her mother. This early love for fashion ultimately led her to pursue a career in the industry.

Maya’s journey began in 2019 when she launched Fitsbykamaya as a swimwear company. However, the company’s evolution was remarkable; it transformed into a thriving streetwear brand in 2021, demonstrating her adaptability and keen sense of market trends.

When asked about her greatest achievement, she said, “launching my new female design in May, and selling over 500 of it in less than 6 months.”

Such achievements underscore her talent and drive in the competitive world of fashion.

Every success story is marked by challenges, and Maya’s journey was no different.

In an attempt to diversify her offerings, she launched a male collection that, unfortunately, faced a significant setback, selling only 8 out of the 100 units produced. It was a tough lesson, but it didn’t deter her spirit.

Currently, Maya is focused on creating more captivating designs and expanding her clothing manufacturing company. Her ambitious goals include producing for other companies and mentoring aspiring clothing brand entrepreneurs.

Maya’s future is as bright as her designs. She is gearing up for an exciting runway show scheduled for December, which promises to showcase her innovative creations to a broader audience.

When asked about her motivation, Maya’s passion for clothing shines through. She recalls her early years, changing outfits multiple times a day and crafting makeshift garments with her mother. Becoming a fashion model at the age of 16 was a stepping stone towards realizing her dreams. For her, the joy of designing clothes and seeing others wear her creations is unparalleled.

Maya’s advice for those aspiring to succeed in the world of fashion is simple but profound. She said, “Consistency and perseverance are the keys to success.” She emphasizes the importance of staying committed to your goals, embracing creativity, and learning from mistakes as valuable building blocks on the path to success.

In conclusion, Kanu Emmanuella Maya, the visionary CEO of Fitsbykamaya, is a rising star in the fashion industry. Her dedication to her craft, ability to overcome challenges, and passion for design have set her on a remarkable journey to becoming a prominent name in the fashion world. With a runway show on the horizon and a commitment to empowering others in her field, Maya’s story is one of inspiration and determination.