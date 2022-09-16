Over 400 entrepreneurs equipped with skills to expand businesses

In a bid to ensure that entrepreneurs in Nigeria survive the cost-of-doing-business crisis and expand their operations, Learn Business with Nola (LBN) has trained over 400 entrepreneurs during its third edition held recently.

The event which is an offshoot of Nola Business Incubator, an initiative by Adetola Nola to coach and equip entrepreneurs for business growth and success had in attendance industry experts, entrepreneurs and professionals across sectors.

Participants were shortlisted from a pool of over 2,000 applicants and consisted of operators of small businesses from different industries.

“We promised it was going to get better with each year and I am happy that we were able to keep to that promise,” Adetola Nola, the convener of LBN said in a statement.

“This year we had about four times the number of participants from last year’s edition and of course, the training we gave also evolved into more recent and relevant strategies,” Nola who is also the CEO of Veritasi Homes.

“LBN is just a section of the Nola Business Incubator, so we have a lot more planned out for our participants. The main goal is to equip entrepreneurs with the right tools and resources including financial resources to help their business,” he added.

He stated that with the impact of LBN, the programme is off to a good start, expressing anticipation of the results that would emerge from the entrepreneurs present at the event, as he hoped that they would be empowered to help others.

Many of the participants expressed gratitude for the exclusive opportunity to learn from industry experts. One of the participants, Samuel Williams said, “I was so excited when I got the mail that I had been shortlisted. I knew it was going to be a mind-blowing experience, and I was not disappointed at all.”

“I am grateful to Nola and the organisers for putting such a wonderful conference together, all for free. I can’t even imagine how to quantify or put a price on the value gotten at LBN, yet they chose to give that all for free. It’s amazing!”

Another participant, Mercy Enobong also shared her experience at the event calling it an unforgettable one.

“This is one event I cannot forget, the lessons learned and the strategies I got are going to make a huge difference in my business. LBN is one of a kind because of the passion of the host, Nola.”

He chose to share tried and tested methods with us and the things he learned from making mistakes in his entrepreneurship journey, Enobong said.

“It was a beautiful and unforgettable experience for me. I am grateful to Nola and the Nola Business Incubator team,” he said.

The event kick-started with an intensive training session, and participants participated in a special breakfast session. They were also treated to a buffet and had the opportunity to learn, share and network with fellow participants.

Also present at the event were Aderinsola Jolaosho, managing partner of ThePush Consulting; Hanu Agbodje, CEO of Patricia Technologies and Damilola Olokesusi; CEO & co-founder of Shuttlers who were part of the panel session. The panel session was moderated by Jolaosho which paved the way for the final training session handled by Tobi Yusuf, partner and head of communications at Veritasi Homes and Properties.

LBN is an offshoot of Nola Business Incubator, an initiative created by Adetola Nola to combat unemployment in Nigeria whilst helping upcoming entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses.