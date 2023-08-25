SGEi, others to empower sustainability professionals

In a bid to develop and empower sustainability professionals, the Sustainable Green Environment Initiative (SGEi) in partnership with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Deloitte have announced that they would organise a Certified Sustainable Business Global Conference (CSB) 2023.

According to the partners, the conference will take place on October 5-6, 2023, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

The organisers said that the CSB 2023 is a high-level business conference aimed at empowering sustainability professionals with cutting-edge insights, valuable networking opportunities, and actionable strategies to lead the charge towards a more sustainable future.

“As the global call for sustainable practices intensifies, sustainability professionals are at the forefront of driving meaningful change across industries,” the partners said.

Sanmi Olowosile, chairman of the Sustainable Green Environment Initiative, said that sustainability professionals play a pivotal role in shaping a greener and more equitable future for our planet.

“The Certified Sustainable Business Global Conference 2023 provides the ideal platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration,” he said.

“This is a unique opportunity for professionals to gain insights, develop practical skills, and form lasting connections with fellow sustainability advocates,” he further said.

According to the partners, attendees will gain access to groundbreaking ideas, actionable strategies, and unparalleled networking opportunities to advance their careers and drive sustainable change.

Tendai Matika, manager at GRI, said that sustainability professionals would find a wealth of resources and experiences to elevate their impact at the conference.

“This event is not just a conference; it’s a dynamic forum where professionals can exchange ideas, learn from global thought leaders, and join forces to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices,” Matika said.

The CSB 2023 is designed to cater to the unique needs and aspirations of sustainability experts, offering a one-of-a-kind platform to enrich their knowledge, explore best practices, and forge collaborations with like-minded professionals.