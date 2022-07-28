Power Nigeria rebrands as Nigeria Energy to drive power production growth

After eight years of successful editions, Informa Markets has announced that Power Nigeria has now evolved into Nigeria Energy – a transformation designed to ensure Nigeria’s leading event remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving energy sector.

Nigeria Energy was rebranded from Power Nigeria in 2020 to reflect the evolving nature of producing electricity and delivering energy security.

It is a key platform for gathering contractors, developers, investors, project owners, and utilities to meet and develop reliable power solutions for the country’s peak energy demand and pave the way for decentralisation.

According to an official release, this strategic move, which is driven by extensive outreach and stakeholder engagement, builds on the legacy of Power Nigeria and takes the event to a new level ensuring it meets the needs of Nigeria’s people, businesses, and industries.

“Following a two-year break, Nigeria Energy will return to take place at the Landmark Centre, Lagos from 20-22 September 2022.

“In addition to an exhibition featuring some of the largest and most innovative power companies, from conventional thermal power generation through to transmission and distribution (T&D) and renewable energy and energy storage Nigeria Energy will provide a thought leadership platform for key government stakeholders and private sector companies and investors from across the world to connect, share ideas and knowledge and find solutions to meet Nigeria’s growing energy needs,” the release read.

Accelerating sustainable energy supply in Nigeria, the organizer said that the show will provide a blueprint for Nigeria’s power sector in the coming years to not only improve access to electricity but also drive economic growth and create jobs across West Africa.

“New this year, the Nigeria Energy Conference Steering Committee has been formed to address the current challenges and opportunities within the African power market and has been pivotal in providing direction to the conference theme.

“Some of the confirmed committee members are from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Rural Electrification Agency, Federal Ministry of Power – Nigeria, National Assembly – Nigeria, Women in Renewable Energy Association, and more.

The discussion themes at the conference will focus on building capacity, finance and investment, digitalisation, data, and technologies, and renewable energy opportunity in Nigeria.

Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Manager – Energy portfolio – MEA, Informa Markets, said the Nigeria Energy exhibition is an overall package for all stakeholders in the sectors.

He said: “The Nigeria Energy exhibition is a one-stop-shop where you can rest assured to engage with the highest level of decision-makers and international partners that have a role in creating value while addressing the needs inherent to the lingering challenges within the Nigerian power market.”

