ENGIE Energy Access signs deal with REA

ENGIE Energy Access, a provider of solar homes systems and mini-grid solutions in Nigeria has extended its partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency of Nigeria (REA) through an addendum to the existing output-based fund (OBF) agreement, which provides grant subsidies to make electricity products more affordable for the final consumers.

The grant is provided under REA’s Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), a Federal Government initiative driven by private sector that seeks to provide electricity access to households, micro, small and medium enterprises in off-grid communities, tertiary institutions and healthcare facilities across Nigeria through renewable energy sources.

In addition to this, the company also announced the important milestone of connecting 50,000 households to solar power and in turn impacting 250,000 lives across the country.

“Reaching this milestone is an incredible accomplishment for our team, and evidence of not just hard work, but our commitment to bringing clean, affordable energy to those without electricity access across Nigeria,” said Bankole Cardoso, the managing director, ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria.

Cardoso posits that by extending the partnership with REA, ENGIE Energy Access will be able to contribute to impacting more lives in its bid to bridge the energy gap in Nigeria.

“I am especially proud that despite the harsh economic conditions in the country today, we are still able to impact over 250,000 lives by providing an on-grid experience with lights, TVs, radios, fans and even the opportunity for our business customers to earn additional income,” said Cardoso.

He is however optimistic about the company’s future accomplishments in delivering life-changing services to its customers. “…this milestone is just the beginning, we are determined to work harder to impact many more lives across Nigeria”.