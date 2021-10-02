Netflix reviews for weekender week 6

“Intrusion”

A brand new movie trending on Netflix, about a young couple who recently moved into their own home, in a very quiet area, one day their beautiful home gets evaded by some bad guys and they had to fight to stay alive. She started living in fear after witness the killing; little did she know that the bad guy was within. You know those movies that leave you spellbound at the end, make sure you listen attentively to understand the movie. The movie was directed by Adam Salky a thriller movie about 93minutues

“Squid Game”

This is a South Korean series trending on Netflix recently, the survival drama series was written and directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk. The new series has 9 episode of about an hour each, the movie started slowly and moved on so fast into the real deal, of how 456 people male and female were chosen to partake in a life threatening game that could amount to W45.6 billion in cash prize, since they all lived in debt, they felt they could struggle to win the money and pay up all debt, the entire movie was about instinct and survival, it was released September 17, 2021.

Fifty

Fifty is an old movie added on to Netflix, if you did miss the movie in 2015, you have another opportunity to catch it. The movie talked about 4 women who turned fifty and had different issues in their homes and marriages, yet had to leave their lives to the fullest. The all tried to live and have fun as they arose to the peaks of their careers, this is a matured movie for matured minds, it was produced by Tope Oshin Ogun, directed by Biyi Bandele featured Nse Ikpe-Etim, Ireti Doyle, Omoni Oboli, Dakore Akande.

“Castle and Castle” Season 2

If you enjoyed season 1, then you will need to check out season 2, this season has about 6 episodes. The movie talked about a pair of high powered, successful and well looking lawyers of a very big legal firm in Nigeria, in this season they get to defend a particular cases where they have opposite interests, causing a strain on their relationship and marriage. They featured great actors like Richard Mofe-Damijo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Denola Grey, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Eku Edewor, Bimbo Manuel. Daniel Etim Effiong and many more ,Do check it out .